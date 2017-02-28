Pine Island choir to appear at Singing for Life

The public concert will be 4 p.m. March 4.

More than 300 young singers will participate. They will be coming from Kasson-Mantorville High School, Lewiston-Altura High School and Pine Island High School.

Artistic Director Rick Kvam will visit the choirs and rehearse them independently leading up to a joint rehearsal March 3. At the March 4 concert, Choral Arts Ensemble and each of the three high school choirs will perform a solo set and then the mass choir of more than 350 voices will perform Mozart's "Ave Verum" and Handel's "Hallelujah Chorus."

Tickets are $5. Purchase them online at www.ChoralArtsEnsemble.org or by calling 507-252-8427.

The high school choral festival is made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota through a grant from the Minnesota State Arts Board thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.