Minnesota author to discuss award-winning debut mystery

He will discuss his debut novel "The Life We Bury," which has been published in 16 languages and is being developed for a feature film. "The Guise of Another" is the followup to a question left hanging in the first book. "The House May Fall" is his third book. Eskens is a mystery writer who does not skimp on character development, as his people and their relationships are often complicated. Eskens is an attorney who lives with his family in Mankato.

This is the second of the Friends of the Red Wing Library Hot Reads for Cold Nights adult author programs. All programs are free and open to the public.