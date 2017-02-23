Vienna Boys Choir performs 'Smile' at the Sheldon

The Vienna Boys Choir have been singing at the court in Vienna, Austria, since the 14th century. In 1498, more than half a millennium ago, Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I, moved his court and his court musicians to Vienna. Historians have settled on 1498 as the foundation date of the Vienna Chapel Imperial (Hofmusikkapelle) and in consequence, the Vienna Boys Choir. Until 1918, the choir sang exclusively for the imperial court, at Mass, concerts, private functions and on state occasions.

Today, there are 100 choristers from 31 nations between the ages of 10 and 14, divided into four touring choirs. Between them, the four choirs give around 300 concerts and performances each year in front of almost a half-million people. Each group spends nine to 11 weeks of the school year on tour. They visit virtually all European countries, and they are frequent guests in Asia, Australia and the Americas.

The Vienna Boys Choir has a close association with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. Together with members of the orchestra and the men of the Vienna State Opera Chorus, the choir maintains the tradition of the imperial musicians: as Hofmusikkapelle (Chapel Imperial) they provide the music for the Sunday Mass in Vienna's Imperial Chapel, as they have done since 1498. In 2016, the choir participated for the sixth time in the New Year's Concert of the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra, conducted by Mariss Jansons.

This event is part of the Sheldon's TRADITIONS series.

If you go...

Who: Vienna Boys Choir

What: Choir concert

When: 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Sheldon Theatre

How much: $18 to $35

More info: 651-388-8700 or www.sheldontheatre.org