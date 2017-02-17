Bling and Chocolate coming up Feb. 19

New features this year include a special section for younger fans of "bling," according to co-chair Nancy Barth. Also, there will be sparkling beverages for all ages in addition to champagne, wine and coffee for adults.

"We have an exceptional selection of high-end scarves and handbags this year," Barth said, plus a good selection of sterling silver, gold, gemstone and name-brand jewelry — both vintage and contemporary.

There will be approximately 150 auction lots in the silent auction, plus about 15 special items to be auctioned live by Dick Houghton. Participants also will have an opportunity to purchase jewelry "grab bags" and win door prizes.

Bling and Chocolate was started 11 years ago as an afternoon for women to shop, socialize and enjoy chocolate and other desserts while helping to fund a valuable community organization. Over the years, girls have started joining their mothers. Men are welcome to come and shop, too, Barth said.

Only 100 tickets are sold, and each participant is assigned to a table whose hostess has "dressed" it in linen, crystal, silver and china. Every table is different.

Tickets are $25. They can be purchased at the Goodhue County History Center, 651-388-6024, or online at goodhuecountyhistory.org. All seats are reserved.