February is for book lovers

Red Wing Public Library events

**All events will take place in the Foot Room of the library.

Feb. 1: Pick up a free copy of "Little House in the Big Woods" at the library, while supplies last.

Feb. 11: Watch the documentary "Little House on the Prairie: The Legacy of Laura Ingalls Wilder" at 1 p.m.

Feb. 16: Pioneer button and lace bookmarks at 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 18: Exploring Pioneer Life in Goodhue County with Dustin Heckman from the Goodhue County Historical Society at 1 p.m.

Feb. 23: Pioneer yarn dolls with Dawn Erickson at 4:30 p.m.

Feb. 25: Community read discussion at 1 p.m.

Lake City Public Library events

Feb. 1: Program registration and free book giveaway courtesy of the Lake City Friends of the Library for first 40 registrants (one book per family).

Feb. 2: Create a bookmark from 4-5 p.m. in Children's Area, all ages

Feb. 4: Winterfest Photo Booth Fun 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., all ages

Feb. 6: Pioneer Life Storytime at 6:30 p.m. in Children's Area. Special storytime craft. Children can make a pioneer bonnet or cowboy hat.

Feb. 7: Program on Pioneer Life, Dustin Heckman, Goodhue County Historical Society program at 6:30 p.m. in fireplace area.

Feb. 9: Mini-book craft at 6:30 p.m. in fireplace area.

Feb. 11: Learn how to make pioneer jerky with Ed Stern at 10 a.m. in fireplace area.

Feb. 13: Minnesota Opera Storytime at 6:30 p.m. Children's Area.

Feb: 14: "Remember When" with Georgene Arndt, Lake City Historical Society at 2:00 p.m. Join other Lake City residents on a trip down memory lane.

Feb.16: Cross stitch for beginners at 6:30 p.m. Activity uses embroidery needles, aida cloth and thread for ages 10 and up, (supplies provided).

Feb 18: "Little House on the Prairie: The Legacy of Laura Ingalls Wilder" at 10 a.m. This documentary examines the early life, marriage and writing career of Laura Ingalls Wilder.

Feb: 21: Lincoln High School debate: When would it be better to live? Now or in the 1870s?

6:30 p.m. in Fireplace Area.

Feb 23: How to make a pioneer ragdoll at 6:30 p.m. in fireplace area, all ages

Feb. 25: Multigenerational book discussion (small groups) or "Little House in the Big Woods" at 10 a.m. Make sure you stop by and check out LCPL's own little cabin in the woods, complete with rocking chair, rag rug, games and books.

*Events are open for all ages. Registration required. Children 5 and under must bring an adult helper.