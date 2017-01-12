Search
    Norwegian heritage exhibit opens at Goodhue County History Center

    By Red Wing Newsroom on Jan 12, 2017 at 8:30 a.m.
    Swedish/Norwegian drug store, 318 Main St., where Red Wing Shoe headquarters is now. (photo courtesy of Goodhue County Historical Society)

    Goodhue County History Center has opened the temporary traveling exhibit "New Land, New Life: Norwegian Immigration in Minnesota, 1825-1925."

    The exhibit will be open through April 1 and explores the first 100 years of Norwegian immigration in Minnesota with the work of the St. Paul Sons of Norway Synnove-Nordkap lodge volunteers. One in five Minnesotans claims Norwegian ancestry.

    Admission for adults is $5, children 13-18 is $2 and children under 13 are free. For more information, visit www.goodhuecountyhistory.org.

