The exhibit will be open through April 1 and explores the first 100 years of Norwegian immigration in Minnesota with the work of the St. Paul Sons of Norway Synnove-Nordkap lodge volunteers. One in five Minnesotans claims Norwegian ancestry.

Admission for adults is $5, children 13-18 is $2 and children under 13 are free. For more information, visit www.goodhuecountyhistory.org.