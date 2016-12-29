Ringing in 2017

The Sheldon Theatre

Friday, Dec. 30, the Sheldon Theatre will present Davina and the Vagabonds: An Almost New Year's Eve Celebration with special guest Cafe Accordion. Filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul swagger, dark theatrical moments that evoke Kurt Weill and tender gospel passages, this rollicking quintet promises edgy nostalgia to older generations and fresh new music to younger ears.

For tickets, contact the Sheldon Theatre box office at 800-899-5759, or visit www.sheldontheatre.org.

St. James Hotel

The Port Restaurant will offer a New Year's Eve celebration Dec. 31. The lounge will be serving from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Dinner will be 5-9 p.m.

Call 651-388-2846 or visit www.st-james-hotel.com for more information.

Welch Village

For those seeking an adrenaline rush on New Year's Eve, celebrate on the slopes at Welch Village. Family lesson packages, including evening lift tickets, family lessons and rentals, are available for $39, advance registration required. After 4 p.m., lift tickets are $20 and rentals are $17.

New Year's Eve events include: family lessons 4-6 p.m., kids flashlight parade 6:30 p.m., torchlight parade on the Lookout run 6:45 p.m., fireworks 7 p.m., and the Radio Strike performing Madd Jaxx Bar 8-11 p.m. Skiers and snowboarders can ride until midnight.

For more information, call 651-258-4567 or visit www.welchvillage.com.

Staghead

Celebrate the coming of 2017 with a surf-and-turf dinner at the Stagehead. Stick around for the stroke of midnight and receive a complimentary glass of champagne. Call 651-212-6494 for reservations and more information.

Harbor Bar

Ring in the new year at Harbor Bar, Restaurant and Lounge. The Harbor offers a free shuttle service for customers to anywhere within their service area of Red Wing city limits, Treasure Island, Hager City, Bay City and Diamond Bluff.

Call 715-792-2417 or visit www.harborbar.net for more information.

Marie's Underground Grill & Tap House

Marie's Underground Grill & Tap House will be in full new years swing with a DJ, karaoke, games, giveaways, photo booth and specialty food and drink menus, beginning at 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Call 651-388-1896 for more information.

Treasure Island

Don't miss the chance to hear rock legends bring in the new year. The Canadian rock band The Guess Who will bring their tour to Treasure Island Resort & Casino Saturday, Dec. 31. Their music is a mix of pop rock and psychedelic rock from the 1960s and 1970s, but the sound and hits of The Guess Who are unmistakable and they continue to attract new fans. Their playlist of hits include, "These Eyes," "Hand Me Down World," "Star Baby," "Share the Land," and their most notable hits, "Clap for the Wolfman," "No Sugar Tonight," and the rock anthem "American Woman." For tickets, go to the Island Box Office or visit www.ticketmaster.com.