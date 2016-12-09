AAUW Red Wing offers to send students to conference

Attendance at this conference is a valuable lifelong learning experience for a young woman to enhance her college and professional career.

The conference will also host a graduate school fair, a career fair, exhibitions and Women of Distinction awards. Representatives from over 60 colleges and more than 20 employers will be present.

The selected woman will have the chance to meet and network with approximately 1,000 student attendees and speakers.

For more information, go to aauw-mn.aauw.net and click on BRANCH/AWARDS, NCCWSL. To apply for this scholarship, email Kay at aauwredwingareabranch@gmail.com to obtain the AAUW Red Wing Area Branch application form.

The deadline for applications is Friday, Jan. 13.