Church briefs

A soup and sandwich freewill lunch will be available 11:30 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. The organizers invite people to reflect through music during this busy time of year.

Valley View musical continues

Valley View Assembly of God Church's production of "The Gospel According to Scrooge" wraps up next week. Performances of the musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" will be 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 and Saturday, Dec. 17.

The church is located at 305 W. Grant St., Lake City. Tickets are $3. For more information, call 651-345-3432 or visit www.scroogelakecity.com.

Aktion Club to serve Sunday supper

Aktion Club will provide the servers for the community meal/Sunday supper at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at First United Methodist Church.

This free meal is open to all.

Vasa Community Free Dinner

Swedish meatballs will be served at the Vasa Community Free Dinner on Dec. 14. All are welcome to attend. Serving starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Center in Vasa.

Interfaith group helps others

Faith in Action in Red Wing is an interfaith volunteer program serving seniors and those in distressed circumstances. The organization's goal is to help individuals in the community remain independent.

All services are provided by caring volunteers, with no charge to the recipient. Services include local transportation, friendly visiting, library books, respite care and caregiver support group. The only out-of-town transportation offered is for radiation treatments.

For information, visit www.faithinactionredwing.org or call 651-327-2400.

Library books can be delivered

In cooperation with the Red Wing Public Library, Faith in Action volunteers are matched with individuals unable to get to the library. The volunteers will pick out books, deliver to an individual and then return them through the Book House Call program. Timing is arranged with the receivers and the volunteers. For information, call 651-327-2400.

Temporary respite care available

Faith in Action volunteers will provide short-term relief for a caregiver. They do not provide care services, but a caring presence to relieve the caregiver to attend a support group, shop or enjoy a personal activity.

The respite can be two to four hours. For information, call 651-327-2400.

