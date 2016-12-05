Citizens' Climate Lobby to host local viewing party

A soup and salad supper will he held 6-7 p.m.

"At a time when many Americans despair about the partisan gridlock in Washington, CCL volunteers provide hope by bringing Republicans and Democrats together to work on climate solutions," said Mark Reynolds, executive director of Citizens' Climate Lobby. "This episode of 'Years of Living Dangerously' highlights the work of Jay Butera, one of those amazing volunteers."

Citizens Climate Lobby works to build the political will for climate change solutions such as a national, revenue neutral carbon fee-and-dividend system, according to the CCL website.

Online: citizensclimatelobby.org.