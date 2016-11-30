Mazeppa soup luncheon is Dec. 10
The Mazeppa Area Historical Society will hold its annual soup & chili luncheon Saturday, Dec. 10, served with the fixings, dessert and beverage all for a freewill donation.
Come to the Mazeppa Community Center between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Santa will be making a visit, sponsored by the Mazeppa Lions, and Dora Hellerud will read Christmas stories. Drawings for a full-size quilt made by Virginia Delva and other prizes will be held.
For more information, call Helen Reiland at 507-250-6021.