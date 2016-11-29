Applications welcomed for Miss Teen Goodhue County
Applications are being accepted for the title of Miss Teen Goodhue County 2017. The winner will represent her county at the Miss Teen Minnesota pageant next year in St. Paul. Contestants will compete in personal interview, fitness wear, fun fashion wear and evening gown competitions.
The Miss Teen Minnesota winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and the chance to represent Minnesota at the Miss Teen International 2017 pageant in Charleston, W. Va.
Contestants must be between the ages of 13 and 18, female, and single with no previous marriages. Interested applicants should call 952-432-6758 or submit a bio-form by email to pagunltd@frontiernet.net or by mail to Miss Teen Minnesota International Pageant, P.O. Box 240537, Apple Valley, MN 55124-0537. The deadline is Jan. 31.
The American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" campaign is the official charity of Miss Teen USA.