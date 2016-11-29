Applications welcomed for Miss Teen Goodhue County

The Miss Teen Minnesota winner will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and the chance to represent Minnesota at the Miss Teen International 2017 pageant in Charleston, W. Va.

Contestants must be between the ages of 13 and 18, female, and single with no previous marriages. Interested applicants should call 952-432-6758 or submit a bio-form by email to pagunltd@frontiernet.net or by mail to Miss Teen Minnesota International Pageant, P.O. Box 240537, Apple Valley, MN 55124-0537. The deadline is Jan. 31.

The American Heart Association's "Go Red for Women" campaign is the official charity of Miss Teen USA.