Red Wing Singers ring in Christmas

The Bells of the Bluffs, led by director Marilee Anderson, will join them in several pieces as well as performing several stand alone songs for handbells.

A youth choir will join the singers in several songs. BriAnna Myszka plays oboe in "The Wexford Carol", and Kirsten Ford will accompany "Away in the Manger" on her cello. The piano accompanists are Judy Safe and Susan Ketchum.

Placing an emphasis on caroling, Red Wing Singers will offer several pieces in small groups performed off-stage. There also will be several songs in which the audience will be encouraged to join the singing.

The performance is free and open to the public. A free-will offering will be taken.