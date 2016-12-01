"A lot of people had said they were looking forward to next year," said Peggy Rehder, Yuletide Villagefest organizer. "Friday night it was packed, Saturday was nice and steady with Sunday being slow."

Highlights from the festival included the European market, where visitors could shop at vendors; enjoy spiced wine, hot chocolate, Bavarian pretzels and gluwhein; and visit the Red Wing Police Department's Grinchmas Photo Booth, where all ages could stop by to have their picture taken.

Now that the kinks from hosting the first event are out of the way, Rehder commented on some of the things to work on for next year.

"We'll start doing fundraising earlier. We have to try to figure out where to put more tents," she said.

With cooperative weather and vendors requesting to return next year, Rehder believes that overall this year was a success.

"Everybody had such a positive attitude and everybody had the attitude that this was the first time with wrinkles that we'll have to iron out," Rehder said.