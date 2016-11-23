Treasured holiday memories with new Sheldon Holiday Series

There will be fun, laughter and life-affirming messages to share with friends and family, whatever your age, taste and interests.

"The holidays are always a time to gather with friends and family from near and far," says Executive Director Bonnie Schock. "There's no better way to make new treasured memories than sharing in a truly remarkable performance experience. Whether it's timeless classics like the "Nutcracker," a few great songs, or laughter and irreverence you long for during the holidays, we know you'll find something just right for you and yours at the Sheldon."

Holiday Series Events

Though they live without the traditional sense of sight, the Blind Boys of Alabama are one of the few groups who truly see what it means to perform gospel music. Five-time Grammy Award and Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winners, the Blind Boys sing messages of hope and inspiration with gritty, revival-style enthusiasm. This holiday show features songs from their "Talkin' Christmas!" and "Go Tell it on the Mountain" Christmas albums, along with Blind Boys gospel classics for a spirit-infused, soul-enriching evening. As an extra bonus, gospel, soul, and R&B infused artist Liz Vice plays an opening set with soulful vocals and deep-rooted spirituality. Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m.

It's naughty. It's nice. And it's definitely unlike any holiday show you'll see this season. The Second City's Holidazed & Confused Revue is an irresistibly festive show that will have you laughing all the way through the holidays. This must-see revue features original songs, brand new sketches and classic favorites made famous by Second City legends like Tina Fey, Stephen Colbert and Steve Carell. Fresh, fast and always spectacularly funny, The Second City is celebrating 55 years of producing cutting-edge satirical revues and continues to launch the careers of comedy superstars. Friday, Dec. 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Recognized as one of America's finest professional male vocal ensembles, Cantus offers up a lush holiday choral program that explores the reasons behind traditions. With poignant and funny readings and beautiful underscoring, "We all will be Together" weaves a concert out of the familiar ("White Christmas," "Carols of the Bells," "The Christmas Song"), and the new, leaving audiences humming all the way to Grandma's house. Saturday, Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m.

Celebrating its 10th anniversary season in 2016, "The New Standards' Holiday Show" rings in the yule with a unique twist on traditional holiday concerts — one part variety show, one part homage to the season, one part irreverent, free-wheeling spectacle. The trio, featuring John Munson, formerly of Semisonic and Trip Shakespeare, is joined by a supporting cast replete with vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers and a dazzling lineup of special surprise guests. You won't soon forget the show that has become a beloved annual tradition in the Twin Cities and beyond. Saturday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.

A holiday season crown jewel and now a tradition at the Sheldon, Continental Ballet Company's "The Nutcracker Ballet" is designed especially for families. This seasoned production tells the timeless tale of Clara's fantastic voyage to the land of the Sugarplum Fairy with her magical godfather Drosselmeyer. With stunning costumes and Tchaikovsky's sumptuous score, this full-scale classical ballet production is a treat for all ages. Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m.

Filled with New Orleans charm, Memphis soul swagger, dark theatrical moments that evoke Kurt Weill and tender gospel passages, Davina and the Vagabonds brings edgy nostalgia to older generations and fresh new music to younger ears. Bringing you 100 years of American music and Davina's originals, Davina and the Vagabonds make a stir on the national music scene with their high-energy live shows, level-A musicianship, sharp-dressed professionalism and commanding stage presence. Friday, Dec. 30, 7:30 p.m.

Film @ the Sheldon Series for the Holidays

In addition to the live performance series, films are back at the Sheldon regularly this season, with the Film30—7:30 p.m. December's "Cult Classics through the Decades" offering is the 1988 — somewhat unexpected — holiday classic "Die Hard" showing at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 3. Then, join Buddy the Elf as he journeys to New York to find his father in "Elf" at 12:30 and 3 p.m. Dec. 4 as part of "Sunday Family Classic Matinees."