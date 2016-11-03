Mazeppa Musketeers named 4-H club of the year

With just nine 4-H members, the Mazeppa Musketeers 4-H Club is small but does exceedingly high quality work within their community. They meet once a month to discuss business and plan community service projects.

This year's banquet was held Oct. 25 at First United Methodist Church in Red Wing. The guest speaker for the evening was Morley Struss, who will be attending the upcoming presidential inauguration through a 4-H opportunity called the Presidential Inauguration Focus.

With more than 150 screened adult volunteers, 650+ 4-H members and 20 4-H clubs across the county, Goodhue County is ranked the fourth largest 4-H program in Minnesota. To find out more information about 4-H, or to locate a 4-H club in your area, visit the 4-H website at www3.extension.umn.edu/county/goodhue.