State and National Corn Husking Competition comes to Goodhue

Corn husking became a rapidly growing spectator sport in the early 1900s. Since then, the Midwest has been trying to keep the tradition alive by holding a competition each year.

With 15 years since last being held in Minnesota, the event finally circled back. States such as Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska participate in the rotation each year.

On Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9, the Ofstie Farm hosted the state and nationwide corn husking contest. The free event brought together record holders and newcomers. Both men and women competed in hopes of making the top three of their age group and advance to nationals, totaling over 100 competitors for both days.

Cindy Cordes of Red Wing, whose sister owns the Ofstie Farm, holds the current record for the 65-and-older senior division and placed first again this year. Since 2012, Cordes has held the national record in her age group. She and her family have competed in the event for generations.

Activities at the Ofstie farm included antique tractors and jeeps, old farm machinery, stands with crocheted items and handmade rugs. Guests could also enjoy displays by Corn Collectors Club, food concession stands and a silent auction each day until noon.

During the sport, each person walks up a row of corn and takes it off the husk, then tosses it into a bucket pulled by either tractor or horse. Once the time is up, the corn is weighed and counted. Two people follow the person husking the corn, one keeping time, the other checking to make sure each cob is grabbed from the stalk and none is dropped in the process. Each person, based on age and category, are either timed 10, 20 or 30 minutes. If any corn is dropped, it is counted against the score.

For more information on the event and to stay posted on future gatherings, visit www.cornhusking.com.