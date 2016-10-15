Pumpkin patch looking for more volunteers

Habedank encourages local businesses to donate a carved pumpkin and to stop by and donate to the local food shelf.

Admission is free and donations are appreciated for the Red Wing Area Food Shelf, either money or non-perishable food items.

Volunteers are asked to help with scooping, carving and hauling pumpkins for the event. Community members can stop by Habedank's garden, 1913 Grandview Ave., and pick up a pumpkin to bring back once it's carved. Habedank anticipates carving 80 to 90 pumpkins this year and hopes to have over 150 carved for the ceremony.

The finished pumpkins will be on display at the Red Wing Depot, 418 Levee St., and will be lit each night starting Oct. 23 through Halloween in conjunction with the Red Wing Arts Association.

During the first night of the ceremony 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, Habedank will provide a pumpkin history with a welcome from Mayor Dan Bender, stories by master storyteller Larry Johnson and greetings from Red Wing Arts Association and Red Wing Area Food Shelf, Emily Guida and Dee Bender.

Habedank also provides training for anyone interested in learning how to carve.

"I do memorial pumpkins for people and even pets that have passed away. I'm going to do one for my favorite little dog, then I'll probably do a couple political pumpkins."

For more information or to volunteer, contact Habedank at 651-764-1866 or Arlene Roth at 515-231-8206.