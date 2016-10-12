Richardson honored for energy, dedication

Human Rights Commission Chair Scott Bender and Mayor Dan Bender presented Lucy Richardson with the annual Amos Owen Award for her work with Hispanic Outreach.

Since 2001, the award has been presented to individuals in the Red Wing community in recognition of their work in promoting and ensuring others’ human rights. The award is named for Amos Owen, a Mdewakanton Dakota elder and spiritual leader known for his work to preserve Dakota language and culture.

Richardson faced difficulties learning English and integrating into American culture when she moved to Red Wing 18 years ago. Her struggles, however, inspired a passion for helping people in the Hispanic community adjust to life in the area by connecting them with resources they need.

Scott Bender described her collaboration with C.A.R.E Clinic in Red Wing to bring a Spanish-speaking psychological therapist once a week.

“This is just one example of the type of connections Lucy has been able to make to help Hispanic citizens find the resources they need to succeed in their community,” he said in making the presentation Monday night. “Lucy is a very energetic and dedicated individual who thrives on the achievement of goals such as Hispanics having more visibility in the community by becoming involved with city boards and commissions.”

He also commended her for her work with Red Wing schools to educate students about Hispanic culture and to connect Hispanic parents and students with the resources they need.

Richardson thanked city staff and Marilyn Olson, who nominated her for the award.

“I’ve lived here for a while, so I’m aware of a lot of the issues with our members of the Hispanic community,” she said. “I’m really thankful and blessed to be part of Hispanic Outreach and help this community to make their lives easier.”