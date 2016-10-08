Hispanic Heritage Festival brings Latin America to Red Wing

Hispanic Heritage month is celebrated each year Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 to commemorate independence. Red Wing has celebrated the event for seven years and with each year, thanks to Hispanic Outreach, it continues to bring diversity to the community.

During the Hispanic Heritage Festival, a Mariachi Band played while visitors were able to enjoy authentic foods from Latin American countries like Guatemala, Venezuela and Columbia. Once the band wrapped up, dancers with beautiful colored dresses performed, and children started breaking apart a piñata.

After living in Red Wing for 16 years, Bill Federbusch commented on the event and how he's seen the Hispanic population grow.

"It was an opportunity for the community to see this culture and say, 'Hey, this is part of our community,'" he said. "It was very warm, it was very accepting."

The event took place outside the train station near the farmers market downtown on Sept. 17. Given the dismal weather that day, many community members showed up to take advantage of the festival.

Williams Ortiz, Hispanic Outreach member, spoke about the importance of bringing Hispanic heritage to this area.

"The more we know about other cultures, the more we know about ourselves." Ortiz said. "When we learn about the lives and struggles of others, what brings joy and pain, it starts to shift your point of view on life."

Hispanic Outreach encourages everyone to become involved by signing up to volunteer and learn about the culture and language in our community. Volunteers are able to choose what it is they'd prefer to help out with. Opportunities range from involvement with events to tutoring with the Raising Immigrant Student's Educational Success program in Red Wing or by simply showing up to the events and inviting friends.

For more information contact Hispanic Outreach at 651-301-2184 or visit www.hispanicoutreach.org/.