The famous log cabin in Pepin marks the home of Laura Ingalls Wilder, known for her children’s novels and popular “Little House on the Prairie” series. Each year the village celebrates her success and legacy with Laura Ingalls Wilder Days.

This year’s special guest is Pamela Smith Hill, editor of Wilder’s autobiography and New York Times best-selling book published in 2014 “Pioneer Girl: The Annotated Autobiography.” She will discuss the relevance of Wilder’s writings in talks to both children and adults and how she went about writing the autobiography.

“The book isn’t a light, breezy summertime read. I was shocked to discover that the core of dedicated, passionate Wilder fans is so large and crosses generational, political, cultural and geographical boundaries,” Hill said. “I had no idea so many readers would embrace this book.”

Wilder’s first novel of her series illustrates her and her family’s travels along the Midwest, from Kansas, to Missouri and Minnesota. These stories have inspired authors to challenge not-so-popular locations in literature and to share with readers the historical commentary.

“Seeing her hand-written manuscripts gave me hope. Maybe you didn’t have to live in New York or California or Great Britain to become a writer,” Hill said.

Each year, the quiet village of Pepin celebrates Wilder for her novels and impact on the community that sits along Lake Pepin seven miles from her birthplace.

Laura Ingalls Wilder Days will take place Saturday and Sunday.

Hill will give several presentations throughout both days of the event and will first be introduced at 10 a.m. Saturday, when she will be available for questions and book signings.

“I’ve prepared several presentations for the event and am re-reading big chunks of ‘Pioneer Girl’ and the ‘Little House’ books,” Hill said.

There will be activities for all ages offered throughout the weekend. Starting on Saturday with a 5K/10K walk and run, the event will wrap up on Sunday with a pie-eating contest at Baker’s Square.

The festival will bring guests back to the late 1800s, the times of Wilder’s stories, and will have traditional crafts such as blacksmithing and woodworking as well as hand-spinning and horse-drawn wagon rides. There will be a bus available to transport visitors to the Little House Wayside noon to 4 p.m. Saturday to see a replica of the original cabin that led to “Little House in the Big Woods.”

Activities, among others, include live music at the traditional crafts campfire, a candlelight demonstration, spelling bee and a petting zoo.

“It will be lovely to visit Laura Ingalls Wilder’s birthplace, to meet and talk to other Wilder fans and to encourage young readers who attend to keep reading,” Hill said.

Over the years, Hill has taught writing and literature classes at universities and offers an open online course on Laura Ingalls Wilder through Missouri State University, which has reached 10,000 students around the world. She currently resides in Portland, Oregon, where she continues to teach and write.

“When I was in my 20s I moved to South Dakota, where Wilder set five of her nine novels,” Hill said. “I came to realize that Wilder was a masterful writer who wrote about the prairie and the American West in a powerful way. She was more than a children’s book writer.”

The event will be free and open to the public.

If you go...

What: Laura Ingalls Wilder Day

When: Saturday, Sept. 10, and Sunday, Sept. 11

Where: Pepin

Website: http://www.lauradays.org/