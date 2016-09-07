Officers, firefighters hope to raise $6,000 for United Way

Red Wing firefighters have runners in position as the Red Wing police work to end the threat in the 2015 Guns vs. Hoses softball game. (Republican Eagle file photo)

On Sunday, Sep. 11, area law enforcement and Red Wing firefighters will be opening doors to hold their third annual Guns vs. Hoses event. All proceeds from the event will benefit United Way of Goodhue, Wabasha and Pierce Counties and their Packing for the Weekend program.

The event started small, but has had a successful turnout in the past. “We’ve been looking to do a fun, competitive kind of event against each other a number of years,” said Red Wing Patrol Officer Adam Crain, who was directly involved in the event. “It grew into something bigger than we anticipated.”

Packing for the Weekend was started in January of 2011 and has helped schools with families in need of meals over the weekend. During the 2014-2015 school year, over 58,000 missing meals were provided across to several school districts.

The program is currently sponsored in Red Wing, Goodhue County Education District, Lake City, Cannon Falls, Zumbrota, Goodhue and Wabasha. The first year of Guns vs. Hoses, they were able to raise $3,500 and last year they raised $5,200. This year their goal is to bring in at least $6,000.

The past two years Guns vs. Hoses has attracted 500-700 people. After changing a few of the logistics of the event as well as changing the start time due to the NFL football opener the same day, they’re hoping to have even more attendees this year.

“The first year the logistics of it were kind of a lot,” Crain said. “This year it seems like it’s been a little easier. We pick a date and a time and team and United Way takes care of the rest.”

Events planned include a dunk tank with a local police department captain when first entering the event, pedalized go-karts, crazy hair booth, photo opportunities and the softball game between the law enforcement and firefighters of Red Wing as the main event. Each side has won one year, making this year’s event even more of a rivalry between the two.

“It’s more a fun event that people are drawn to, it makes it more of a community atmosphere,” Crain said.

Guns vs. Hoses is a family friendly event with activities planned for the duration of the evening. Doors will open at 3 p.m at the Red Wing Athletic field and tickets will be $5. The softball game between area law enforcement and Red Wing firefighters will start at 4 p.m.