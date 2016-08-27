Princess Kay of the Milky Way Hayley Hinrichs listens to a photographer while Linda Christensen roughs out facial features and hair line for Hinrichs’ butter sculpture. This is the 45th year Christensen has carved busts of dairy ambassador and 11 finalists. (photo by Anne Jacobson)

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — Huddled in snow boots, jacket and mittens, Hayley Hinrichs rode the dairy barn’s refrigerated merry-go-round Thursday having done what no other Goodhue County dairy princess has ever before. Others have had their image carved in butter, but hers wears the crown.

Hinrichs, the 19-year-old daughter of Goodhue farmer Tim Hinrichs, was crowned the 63rd Princess Kay of the Milky Way Wednesday night at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds.

“I knew that Goodhue County didn’t have a Princess Kay. This past summer the dairy community kept telling me, ‘It’s Goodhue County’s turn. It’s our turn.’ I said, ‘I’ll do my best, guys,’” Hinrich said. “I can say without a doubt that my county is very excited.”

Hinrichs’ first duty was sitting for the iconic, edible sculpture before starting a host of appearances as the official goodwill ambassador for nearly 3,500 Minnesota dairy farm families.

“Even to this moment, I still feel so shocked that I got this,” Hinrichs said Friday morning in a 10-minute window in her State Fair appearance schedule. “Always having that goal, always looking up to the Princess Kays — then suddenly you are Princess Kay. What!? How did this happen?” she said.

Her father and brother stood Thursday watching Hinrich’s image emerge in butter and fielding questions from curious onlookers.

Yes, it’s cold in the glass cooler — 40 degrees.

Yes, the family is proud.

Yes, she’s excited.

Yes, it’s an honor for Goodhue County.

“She’s outgoing, she’s a good communicator and she’s smart,” Tim Hinrichs said of his daughter, who attends Iowa State University, where she is pursuing a double major in agriculture education and ag communications. “She’s missing the first two weeks of school — that’s one thing she’s not happy about.”

Hinrichs said she’ll manage. She emailed her college professors before the judging, just in case.

“They were all willing to work with me. I’m still doing a little homework each night after I’m done after the fair,” she said.

Dairy representative

Hinrichs was selected from among 12 county dairy princess finalists. Princess Kay candidates are judged on their general knowledge of the dairy industry, communication skills and enthusiasm for dairy.

Brother Justin, who milks 105 cows in partnership with his father, agreed that his sister is a good fit and will represent the industry well, being knowledgeable through her studies as well as some involvement on the farm. She helps when she can, he said.

“My favorite thing to do on farm is actually milking cows. I’m very close with my dad — I milk with him, talk with him, get the old dad advice he has to offer,” she said.

Throughout her yearlong reign, Hinrichs will make public appearances to help connect consumers to Minnesota’s dairy farm families. She also will promote the Fuel Up to Play 60 program, through which she encourages students to get 60 minutes of physical activity each day and eat a healthy diet that includes three servings of dairy.

A few cool facts

The 2016 Minnesota State Fair marks butter sculptor Linda Christensen’s 45th year carving the Princess Kay of the Milky Way winner and finalists.

People can see the sculptures in the Dairy Building, located at the corner of Judson Avenue and Underwood Street on the fairgrounds.

•Each sculpture takes six to eight hours.

•Each block of butter weighs 90 pounds.

•Kalley Berg, Pine Island, will be the final county princess to have her sculpture crafted — on Labor Day, the last day of the fair.

•Princess Kay of the Milky Way is Hayley Hinrichs of Goodhue.

•Morgan Krause of Buffalo and Meghan Skiba of Cambridge were selected as runners-up. Krauses’s sculpture will be done today and Skiba’s will be done Sunday.

•Midwest Dairy Association sponsors the Princess Kay program, which is funded by dairy farmers through their promotion checkoff.

•After the fair, each finalist takes her sculpture home.