Vikings honor Russ Marshall

The Minnesota Vikings honored the late Russ 'Cougar' Marshall at Sunday's pre-season home opener at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

A video aired on the stadium screens, highlighting Russ as a hometown hero. The Marshall family were escorted onto the field during the first quarter to recieve recognition.

The debut Vikings game played at the new stadium also featured Red Wing youth football players during halftime. The Wingers took to the field to challenge teams mascots from Minnesota teams and other NFL teams.

