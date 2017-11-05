Hermanson set for Crossings on Nov. 10

Hermanson graduated from St. Olaf College in 1993 with a self-designed interreligious dialogue major. He is a member of the acclaimed acoustic duo Storyhill, appearing on Prairie Home Companion and Mountain Stage, and was a Kerrville New Folk Songwriting Competition winner.

He has composed a large and growing catalog of liturgical and worship music. Hermanson's latest album, "Isaiah," draws from the books of Isaiah and Micah. In 2010, Hermanson composed a liturgy called, "Is This the Feast of Victory?" rooted in the traditional Lutheran liturgy, which has been used by a variety of worship communities around the country. Hermanson wrote music on staff at Holden Village in Washington state last summer as well as co-leading a Pastor's Continuing Education Retreat at Christikon Lutheran Bible camp in Montana. He lives with his wife Bettine and three children: Ella, August and Isak in St. Paul.

Tickets are $20 in advance and $23 day of show, available through Crossings. To reserve tickets, visit www.crossingsatcarnegie.com, call 507-732-7616 or stop in to Crossings at 320 East Ave., Zumbrota.