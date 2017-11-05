Hermanson set for Crossings on Nov. 10
ZUMBROTA — Songwriter/composer/liturgist John Hermanson's melodic and lyrically driven songs weave stories that provoke questions and inspire deeper contemplation of the world and our place in it. Enjoy his music in the intimate art-filled environment of Crossings at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10.
Hermanson graduated from St. Olaf College in 1993 with a self-designed interreligious dialogue major. He is a member of the acclaimed acoustic duo Storyhill, appearing on Prairie Home Companion and Mountain Stage, and was a Kerrville New Folk Songwriting Competition winner.
He has composed a large and growing catalog of liturgical and worship music. Hermanson's latest album, "Isaiah," draws from the books of Isaiah and Micah. In 2010, Hermanson composed a liturgy called, "Is This the Feast of Victory?" rooted in the traditional Lutheran liturgy, which has been used by a variety of worship communities around the country. Hermanson wrote music on staff at Holden Village in Washington state last summer as well as co-leading a Pastor's Continuing Education Retreat at Christikon Lutheran Bible camp in Montana. He lives with his wife Bettine and three children: Ella, August and Isak in St. Paul.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $23 day of show, available through Crossings. To reserve tickets, visit www.crossingsatcarnegie.com, call 507-732-7616 or stop in to Crossings at 320 East Ave., Zumbrota.