Israeli musicians hold public events

Everyone is invited to meet them at the following free events:

• Welcome reception, 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at the Sheldon Theatre. Light appetizers will be served in the lobby.

• Exploration of the sounds of Israel including discussion of culture and craft, music demonstrations and questions, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Oliver's Wine Bar, 227 Bush St. Register at www.sheldontheatre.org.

In addition, Sofi and the Baladis will be presenting at Minnesota State College Southeast, Red Wing High School, the Village Co-Op, Downtown Plaza, and 3M's fall protection business in Red Wing; 3M is a major sponsor of World Fest. Other programs also are being scheduled.

The ensemble's residency will conclude with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the Sheldon.