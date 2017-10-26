Israeli musicians hold public events
Numerous public events and programs are planned during a weeklong residency in Red Wing by Sofi and the Baladis, an Israeli music ensemble that is participating in the Arts Midwest World Fest. The group consists of vocalist Sofi Tsedaka and four musicians who perform on unique instruments including the "oud" and the "qanun," as well as flute and percussion.
Everyone is invited to meet them at the following free events:
• Welcome reception, 5-7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 30, at the Sheldon Theatre. Light appetizers will be served in the lobby.
• Exploration of the sounds of Israel including discussion of culture and craft, music demonstrations and questions, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Oliver's Wine Bar, 227 Bush St. Register at www.sheldontheatre.org.
In addition, Sofi and the Baladis will be presenting at Minnesota State College Southeast, Red Wing High School, the Village Co-Op, Downtown Plaza, and 3M's fall protection business in Red Wing; 3M is a major sponsor of World Fest. Other programs also are being scheduled.
The ensemble's residency will conclude with a concert at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 3, at the Sheldon.