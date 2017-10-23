Spotlight: University Theatre at UWRF

The dogs are sticking to the sidewalks. The world is on the brink of disaster, the climate is changing, floods abound, shady politicians pander to mob mentality, and war threatens to destroy civil society. The plot of Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning 1942 play could have been snatched from today's headlines.

This relevant comic allegory tells the story of an ordinary American family who has survived all of human history. Dad has just invented the wheel, mom has invented fried food, and their pet Mammoth and Dinosaur beg to be let in out of the cold. The play creates a hilarious and poignant portrait of the human spirit and our ability to survive it all by the skin of our teeth.

The large cast features Daniel Davila of Plum City as Mr. Fitzpatrick and Mya Ennis of New Richmond as the Fortune Teller.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 60 and older, and $5 for students with UWRF ID and others under 18. The box office is open weekdays 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On performance nights, the office opens at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, by phone at 715-425-3114, or online at http://marketplace.uwrf.edu.