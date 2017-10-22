Celebrate Halloween at 'Rocky Horror Picture Show'

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is back and it's going to be an event, not just a film. The Sheldon Theatre is spotlighting the cult classic as part of its Halloween weekend celebration. It will be shown on the big screen at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27.

."Rocky Horror" has been inspiring movie-goers since it was released in 1975. Billed as a "British-American musical screwball comedy-horror film," it was largely panned by critics.

But audiences embraced it as a humorous musical tribute to the science fiction and "B" horror movies of the late 1940s through the early 1970s.

The story follows the adventures of a newly engaged couple (Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon) who are caught in a storm when they get a flat tire.

They come to the home of a mad transvestite scientist, Dr. Frank N. Furter (Tim Curry), who is having a party to unveil his new creation — a manmade Adonis named Rocky Horror. And he's just one of the kinky characters they encounter in the eerie mansion.

Not long after its debut, audiences discovered they enjoyed the film more if they "participated" in the screening by talking back to the screen, dressing as the characters, acting out the story, singing "The Time Warp" and other movie tunes, and tossing film props such as playing cards, toilet paper and party hats.

Admission to "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" is $10. Visit the box office, call 651-388-8700 or go online to www.sheldontheatre.org.