"Blithe Spirit" tells the story of fussy, cantankerous novelist Charles Condomine. Charles is re-married but haunted, literally, by the ghost of his late wife, the clever and insistent Elvira who is called up by a visiting "happy medium," Madame Arcati.

As the worldly and other-worldly personalities clash, Charles' current wife, Ruth, is accidentally killed, "passes over," joins Elvira, and the two "blithe spirits" haunt the hapless Charles into perpetuity.

The production will be directed by Sean Dowse and performed Nov. 9-12, 2017.

Volunteers are also needed for costume, lighting and sound design and publicity.