Country legend Loretta Lynn performs at The Island

Loretta Lynn is a singer-songwriter from Butcher Hollow, Ky., where she grew up in a small cabin in a poor Appalachian coal-mining community. A self-taught guitarist, she became one of the most distinctive performers in Nashville in the 1960s and '70s, shaking things up by writing her own songs, many of which tackled boundary-pushing topics drawn from her own life experiences as a wife and mother.

Lynn's chart debut came in 1962 with the single "Success." It became the first of her 51 top-10 hits and led to an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry. A few of her other hits include, "Before I'm Over You," "Wine, Women, and Song," "You Ain't Woman Enough (To Take My Man)," "One's on the Way," and "Love is the Foundation."

It was Lynn's successful hit single, "Coal Miner's Daughter" which tells of her life growing up in rural Kentucky, that later served as a springboard for her first autobiography by the same name. The book became a No. 1 best seller, making her the first country music artist to make The New York Times bestseller list. The book later became an Oscar-nominated movie.

Loretta is one of the most awarded musicians of all time. She has been inducted into more music Halls of Fame that any female recording artist, including The Country Music Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, and was the first woman to be named the Country Music Association's Entertainer of the Year in 1972. Lynn also received the Kennedy Center Honors in 2003 and a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2013. She has won four Grammy Awards, including the Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold more than 45 million records worldwide.

