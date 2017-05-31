New Sheldon website debuts

Brochures about the season went in the mail this week; anyone who did not receive one can stop at the box office and pick one up, or call and ask to have one mailed. The box office is open Wednesday through Sunday afternoons.

Tickets go on sale June 1 for season packages and Friends of the Sheldon members. General single tickets will be available July 5.

New this year is the ability to purchase season packages online. Four packages are offered at a 20 percent discount: Tradition, Enlighten, Signature (a variety sampler), or Custom (choose your own).

Schock stressed that there is no difference in cost to purchase tickets through the website versus buying them in person at the box office. No extra fees are charged.

For more information, contact the Sheldon at 651-388-8700.