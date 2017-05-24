Spotlight: Sheldon Theatre

Tracing connections from the traditional to the cutting edge, and building new connections between you and your world, the 2017-18 season is designed to deliver unforgettable performance experiences that elegantly stretch across time ... just like the Sheldon itself.

The launch party will be 6-7:30 p.m. complete with wine, cheese and conversation about the 48-event lineup.

"This season proudly draws from the past, responds to the present, and reaches into the future," Schock says. "The Sheldon has been here for more than a century, and it is still right here, alive and in-the-moment. The powerhouse events of the 2017—2018 season will delight and inspire across generations. We are so proud of our role as a gathering place where everyone in our community can come to make new memories together that will last a lifetime."

The season again will be grouped into six series: Great Sounds, Traditions, Homegrown, Enlighten, Holiday, and Family and Youth.

Regular season package sales and Friends of the Sheldon priority seating will begin June 1. General single ticket sales will open July 5.