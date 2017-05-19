Audition for Phoenix Theatre's summer musical

Here's a glimpse at the plot:

In a Gotham-like city, it's a privilege to pee. A terrible water shortage, caused by a 20-year drought, has led to a government-enforced ban on private toilets. The citizens must use public amenities, regulated by a single malevolent company that profits by charging admission for one of humanity's most basic needs.

Amid the downtrodden masses, a hero decides that he's had enough and plans a revolution to lead them all to pee-freely.

Winner of three Tony Awards, three Outer Critics Circle Awards, two Lucille Lortel Awards and two Obie Awards, "Urinetown is described as funny and touchingly honest.

Performances of "Urinetown" will be July 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, and 30.