Emma Cory stars as Mary Poppins, a dream role of the Red Wing senior since she was 6 years old, she said. Joining Cory in the lead roles is sophomore Mathias Grove as the charming chimney sweep Bert.

The musical adaption of P.L. Travers' books and the beloved Disney movie includes many of the film's most popular tunes such as "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," "A Spoonful of Sugar" and "Feed the Birds."Four new songs are included in the stage adaption.

While on Broadway, "Mary Poppins" received seven Tony Award nominations, including best musical.

The musical, set in England in 1910, centers on the Banks family, who have sent many a nanny packing before whimsical Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep.

The production, directed by Sean Dowse, will run Thursday night at 7 p.m, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, with a matinee at 3 p.m.

Tickets range from $13 to $20.

Visit www.sheldontheatre.org for tickets and more information.