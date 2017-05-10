Search
    Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious

    By Samantha Bengs Today at 2:17 p.m.
    Senior Emma Cory stars as Mary Poppins. Samantha Bengs / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Junior Jessica Scheerer, left, and eighth-grader Jack Kreye, right, play siblings Jane and Michael Banks. Sophomore Mathias Grove, center, as Bert and senior Emma Cory, back, as Mary Poppins star in Red Wing High School's production of Mary Poppins, running this weekend at the Sheldon Theatre. Samantha Bengs / RiverTown Multimedia. 2 / 2

    Red Wing High School students will bring the classic story of "Mary Poppins" to the Sheldon Theatre stage this weekend. The musical will run four days.

    Emma Cory stars as Mary Poppins, a dream role of the Red Wing senior since she was 6 years old, she said. Joining Cory in the lead roles is sophomore Mathias Grove as the charming chimney sweep Bert.

    The musical adaption of P.L. Travers' books and the beloved Disney movie includes many of the film's most popular tunes such as "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious," "A Spoonful of Sugar" and "Feed the Birds."Four new songs are included in the stage adaption.

    While on Broadway, "Mary Poppins" received seven Tony Award nominations, including best musical.

    The musical, set in England in 1910, centers on the Banks family, who have sent many a nanny packing before whimsical Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep.

    The production, directed by Sean Dowse, will run Thursday night at 7 p.m, Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, with a matinee at 3 p.m.

    Tickets range from $13 to $20.

    Visit www.sheldontheatre.org for tickets and more information.

