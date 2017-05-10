'Hopefully devoted' fans must wait: Newton-John delays local concert
Olivia Newton-John has postponed performances for the next few weeks — including her May 12 show at Treasure Island Resort & Casino — due to a back problem, the casino's marketing staff announced.
The rescheduled date will be announced shortly.
Ticketmaster and the Treasure Island Resort & Casino box office staff will be contacting anyone who purchased tickets. All purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled show, or if people prefer, they will be refunded the full purchase price.
Refunds must be requested before May 20. After that date, any previously purchased tickets must be used for the rescheduled show.
Any guest who reserved a hotel room for the night of the show can contact the hotel at 888-867-7829 to cancel or alter reservations.