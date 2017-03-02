Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra presents chamber music

The evening's program includes "Capriol Suite for String Orchestra" by Peter Warlock and "Old Wine in New Bottles" by Gordon Jacob, among others. Written in 1925, "Capriol Suite" is Peter Warlock's most famous work — a set of spirited renaissance-style dances conducted by Natalie Kruger. "Old Wine in New Bottles," directed by Rachel Gorden Mercer, is a light-hearted setting of four early English folk songs and is one of Jacob's most popular compositions. "Old Wine" refers to the folk songs that the four movements are based on, "The Wraggle-Taggle Gypsies," "The Three Ravens," "Begone, Dull Care," and "Early One Morning."

"New Bottles" refer to the imaginative melodic treatments and the surprising harmonies he gave to the material. Rounding out the performance will be Mozart's "Eine Kleine Nachtmusik" and "Three Brass Cats" by Chris Hazell, conducted by Michael Berger.

CVRO performances are open to the public, and newcomers are always welcome. Patrons are encouraged to support the orchestra through a suggested, "pay what you want" admission at the door, but no one will be turned away because of an inability to pay. Advanced tickets may also be purchased for guaranteed seating by calling the Northfield Arts Guild at 507-645-8877 or online at www.cvrorchestra.org. Advanced tickets are $15 for adults, $10 for students and seniors.

Since 1979, CVRO has drawn players from a wide area, including Northfield, Cannon Falls, New Prague, Red Wing and Faribault. The performers are dedicated amateurs of all ages whose love for orchestral music encourages them to perform to high levels of artistic excellence. Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra is a program of the Northfield Arts Guild.