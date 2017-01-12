Spotlight: Sheldon Theatre

Daniel Alexander Jones, who created the show with bandleader Bobby Halvorson, explained, "Wherever we have been fortunate enough to take 'Radiate!' we have involved a choir made up of community members from the city we visit. The choir is an integral part of the show, appearing twice with Jomama, and reflecting a core value she holds.

"Most choirs are made up of people who were strangers before they started working together, but through sharing their hearts and creativity, they became a beautiful collective."

At the Sheldon, he said, "we are thrilled" that some members of the Red Wing Singers and the Red Wing High School Ovation Singers will join the formal cast on stage. In addition to Jomama Jones, the singing cast includes backup vocalists the Sweet Peaches.

Tickets are $18-$30. They can be purchased online at www.sheldontheatre.org or by calling 651-388-8700.