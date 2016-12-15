'At Christmas' with Mick Sterling comedic, heartwarming

Brilliantly written and performed by three celebrated alumni of the legendary Twin Cities comedy theatre Dudley Riggs Brave New Workshop (Shanan Custer, Michelle Cassioppi and Jim Robinson), "At Christmas," celebrates the humor and tender moments that ring true to many families during this special time of the year.

A charming combination of traditional Christmas songs and lovely original material, the show is performed by a terrific six-piece band featuring Mick Sterling and Peter Guertin.

"At Christmas," tells the story of the holidays in a refreshingly intimate way that has charmed audiences for years around the region. It's been called a holiday "Saturday Night Live," for the whole family.

Tickets are $28 in advance, $32 day of show. To reserve tickets, visit www.crossingsatcarnegie.com, call 507-732-7616 or stop in to Crossings at 320 East Ave., Zumbrota.