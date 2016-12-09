Ann Reed, Joan Griffith present songs for a winter solstice

Old favorites and new songs from Reed's upcoming CD, with a release scheduled for fall 2017, will welcome the return of light.

Reed has been performing and creating community for over 35 years with songs that find a permanent place in the heart. Of course, some of her songs and stories might end up closer to your funny bone.

"Tunesmith from the trenches" a reviewer once called her. Indeed she is. Reed has spent decades crafting superlative songs and keeping legions of fans coming back for more.

Reed has been awarded the Minnesota Music Academy Performer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year, and Best Recording of the Year. Her music has been inspiring listeners for more than 30 years in concerts coast-to-coast across the United States and Canada, as well as through appearances on "A Prairie Home Companion," ABC's "Good Morning America," NPR's "Morning Edition," and countless radio stations.

Her catalog of more than 200 songs — beautiful and memorable compositions — have been covered by other artists as well.

Griffith, a classical and jazz guitarist, bassist and mandolinist, has performed with Peter Ostroushko, Dean Magraw, Prudence Johnson, Lorie Line, Connie Evingson and more. Her jazz CD, "Sambanova," features many of her own compositions. "Sambanova," was included in KBEM's top-10 best recordings of 2008.

The two have worked together on Reed's theatrical show, "Heroes," and performances of Reed's "Nothing but Class: The Songs of Dorothy Fields." This time, the duo will entertain audiences with a variety of tunes suitable for a long winter's evening, looking toward the transition to longer, warmer days ahead.

Tickets are $16 in advance; $18 at the door. To reserve tickets, visit www.crossingsatcarnegie.com, stop in to Crossings at 320 East Ave., Zumbrota or call 507-732-7616.