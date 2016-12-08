Enjoy 'Christmas with the King' at State Theatre

Shore never fails to impress and entertain as he performs the songs of Elvis with exceptional quality and utmost respect. His incomparable vocal ability, charismatic stage presence and approachable demeanor makes him an instant favorite with audiences.

Originally from the United Kingdom and a lifelong fan of Elvis, Anthony now resides in Minneapolis and works year-round performing in a variety of venues. As an international and award-winning Elvis tribute artist, Shore manages to maintain a faithful following of fans while continually attracting new ones.

Tickets are $28 in advance, $32 day of show. To reserve tickets, visit www.crossingsatcarnegie.com, call 507-732-7616 or stop in to Crossings at 320 East Ave., Zumbrota.