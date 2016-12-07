Christmas cheers arrives by train

"We like to think it's becoming a tradition," Jerry Dooley said.

The club started in 2002 when the Red Wing Senior Center had a vacant patient room in the former St. John's Hospital. A few aficionados set up a couple of trains from their private collections.

They called the club Gandy Dancers, a reference to railroad men who laid tracks by hand using Gandy Tool Co. equipment before the era of mechanisation. To keep their footwork, hands and tools in harmony, the workers chanted and sang. The slang term Gandy Dancers evolved.

Just as the original Gandy Dancers moved across the country laying track, the local club has moved about the hotel starting a decade ago. For a few years, a single train table occupied storage space in what today is the Laurentine Room. The next stop was the mezzanine, featuring three and then four tables. Now the display runs in the basement Hiawatha Room.

"A couple years ago the hotel said, 'We have this room. We never use it.' Just what we needed," Dooley told Noontime Kiwanis Club members during a running of the trains last week.

The 10th anniversary Christmas display features a switching challenge, an interactive display where adults and children can compete to see who can move boxcars between miniature downtown Red Wing locations, including the grain bins adorned with the classic red wing.

There also are two displays designed for children — Thomas the Tank Engine from Wilbert Awdry's famous books (see if you can identify his friends) and a full-blown Lego setup. There also is an H.O. gauge or 1:87.1 model-to-lifesize train table and the club's original multi-gauge display. Be sure to look for the larger train running on the floor, members said.

A winter scene built on a 4-by-8-foot foam board is the lightest display table any of the members said they've ever seen. It all weighs 15 pounds or less.

More than members have donated most of the trains and cars. Sometimes the Gandy Dancers will find a box of old trains left at their headquarters in the old hospital or someone will show up with an engine. Members refurbish what they can, use parts or sometimes sell parts and pieces to keep their operations running.

The Christmas display is free. Hours are noon to 3 p.m. Saturdays Dec. 10 and 17 and Sundays Dec. 11 and 18.

"Be sure and blow the whistle when you leave," Dooley said.