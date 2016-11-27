Spotlight: 'Fabrications' exhibit

These works can be viewed during Crossings' holiday open hours. A reception is planned 6-7:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Many of the artists will be on hand to talk about their work.

Mhdlon Madcap has shown her crocheted pieces in past years, but this year her creations are made of amethyst, turquoise, bone and sterling silver.

"I now find myself firmly on earth working with rocks," she said. "I love the variety of gemstones and beads and the endless combinations that are possible. I work with the finest materials to hopefully make pieces that are worthy of legacy status to be passed down in a family."

Marit Lomen creates wall art using wool, glass and metal beads. By needle felting, she shapes and forms the wool into figures, flowers, trees and more.

Adam McKinney taught himself how to turn coins into rings, experimenting with various coins to create a variety of looks.

Enid Gjelten Weichselbaum creates art quilts that manage to contain equal parts of whimsy and elegance.

"Inspiration for my wall quilts comes from the world around me," she said. "Words may leap from a page, a hymn or poem and I see a quilt idea. When I see the line of a fence against tall corn, the very first spring green in the trees on a hillside, freeway ramps wrapped around city buildings, the neighbor's barn, the complexity of the center of a flower, or the quiet sweeping horizontal lines of rich crops on the prairie, I want to preserve these images in fabric."

Crossings' holiday open hours are in effect through Dec. 23; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Crossings is located at 320 East Ave., Zumbrota.