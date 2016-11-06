Enlighten series presents 'Song of Wonder' at Sheldon

When: 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12

Where: Sheldon Theatre

How much: $13-$25

More info: 651-388- 8700 or www.sheldontheatre.org

Music from two cultures will come together on the Sheldon Theatre stage Nov. 12 and explore a common theme in "Song of Wonder."

David Jordan Harris and Nirmala Rajasekar created the program with a blend of music, folk tales and poetry of South Indian and Judeo-Spanish traditions. She plays the "veena" and he is an interdisciplinary artist.

They will be joined on stage by instrumentalists Thanjavur Muruga Boopathi, a "carnatic" (classical music of South India) percussion master; Mike LaBriola, percussionist; and David Burk, who plays an instrument called the "'ud."

The event will begin at 7 p.m. with a short panel conversation facilitated by Sheldon Executive Director Bonnie Schock, featuring Christopher Burawa, executive director of the Anderson Center, who practices Buddhism, and Barbara Cox, a longtime colleague of Rajasekar, who specializes in multicultural performances.

They will explore themes and ideas to help provide context for what the audience is about to experience, according to the Sheldon.

Following the 7:30 p.m. concert, there will be a short Q&A with the artists.

Although the most common post-concert questions seem to revolve around the unusual instruments, Harris said, that is part of what the evening is designed to accomplish: enhance knowledge of the cultures that generated the music.

"I am increasingly not interested in just showing up" and performing, Harris said. "I want a bigger impact on the community. How one culture speaks to another. What is community? Music is an incredible vehicle for sharing that lesson."

His goal is shared by the Sheldon and its new Enlighten concert series, according to Schock's comments.

"'Song of Wonder' is an encounter between cultures, musical styles and ancient traditions, played out in a contemporary setting by virtuoso artists," she said.

"This kind of work epitomizes what we hope to achieve with our Enlighten series. It is an opportunity to explore, discover and wonder through the lens of live performance," Schock added. "Beauty and innovation can be found in unexpected intersections."

The concert was inspired by the rich, imagistic poetry and evocative music of more than a thousand years in each tradition. The musicians "probe the many facets of wonder as gateways to an illumined and impassioned life," according to the Sheldon.

Because the cultures of South India and the Sephardic Jews have their own history and traditions, the musicians seek to open a door for audiences through the language of music. In addition to fostering deeper understanding, they have also created new compositions through fusion.

Highlights of the program include excerpts from the oldest extant piece of notated Jewish music, improvisational pieces by Rajasekar, ancient poetry, chants, collaborations and new works.

"Song of Wonder" was commissioned by the Center for Interfaith Learning at the University of St. Thomas and toured widely for a year.

The Sheldon obtained funding to bring the group to Red Wing.

"I would be very surprised to meet anyone (in rural Minnesota) who is familiar with these musical traditions," Harris said.

The Jewish musical traditions he brings to the concert evolved from the Sephardic Jews who lived in Spain for 700 years. They were expelled from that country and moved to other parts of the world.

"Music picks up the flavor of the environment," Harris said, so audiences will hear North African and European influences as well.

Her music also is shaped by history and geography, Rajasekar said.

At the core are ragas (melodic modes) and thalas (rhythm cycles and patterns).

"The show talks about the various wonders of life, from something as simple as the beginning, to the concept of destruction and the awe in watching something come down," she said.

In addition to the pre- and post-show discussions, Harris and Rajasekar held public workshops in Red Wing Thursday, Nov. 3.

Tickets to the concert are $13 to $25. For reservations or more information, call 651-388-8700 or go online to www.sheldontheatre.org.

The Sheldon's Website contains additional historical information about the cultural influences that resulted in "Song of Wonder."