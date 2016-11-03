Search
    Award-winning comic book artist to attend signing

    By Red Wing Newsroom Today at 12:00 p.m.

    Comic book writer and artist Carla Speed McNeil will be signing books 5:45-7:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Rivertown Comics & Games, 434 W. Third St.

    McNeil is the creator the science fiction webcomic "Finder." In 2012 the story's first volume, "Finder: Voice," received the Los Angeles Times Book Prize for best graphic novel.
    McNeil will speak to art students at UW-Stout earlier that day.

    Red Wing Area Chamber of Commerce also will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Rivertown Comics & Games starting at 5 p.m.

    Business website: www.facebook.com/rivertowncomics

