National Geographic in partnership with the Mississippi River Geotourism Council unveiled on Thursday the interactive site that highlights what's unique and authentic about places along the Mississippi River. The stories are told through the voices of the people who live here as well as up and down the river.

James Clinton, education and outreach coordinator at the Goodhue County Historical Society, commented on the importance of the Mississippi River to Red Wing and the traveling Smithsonian Water/Ways exhibit on display.

"Red Wing wouldn't be here without the Mississippi River. It's a huge part of why we have the exhibit."

On Thursday, St. Paul Mayor Chris Coleman and NatGeo partners celebrated the launch at Fort Snelling.

Over the last 18 months, people from along the Mississippi River have contributed almost 2,000 nominations of sites and attractions, small business, festivals and events to the website to help tell the story of what is special about businesses and other places along the River. The website is now live and provides a resource to help attract visitors to the region and point them to both the popular and lesser known gems that can be discovered.

For more information on the new website, visit MississippiRiver.NatGeoTourism.com.

For more information about the Water/Ways exhibit, go goodhuecountyhistory.org.

Water/Ways

Today

Municipal Wastewater Treatment Plant, 1020 E. Fifth St., will be offering water plant tours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Take time to explore water's journey from nature to home and back again.

Tuesday, Nov. 1

Goodhue County Historical Society, 1166 Oak St., will be hosting Wabasha's National Eagle Center. The 6 p.m. program will be on habitat, ecology and bald eagles. The birds play a vital role in the ecosystem of the Upper Mississippi River.

Thursday, Nov. 3

Goodhue County Historical Society, 1166 Oak St., will be showing a free documentary screening of "Troubled Waters: A Mississippi River Story" at 6 p.m.. Attendance is free.

Saturday, Nov. 5

The Anderson Center, 163 Tower View Drive, will hold the 2016 Water Summit 1-4 p.m. to bring together an array of local and regional organizations that work with water to speak about relevant issues. Groups including the Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance, Cannon River Watershed Partnership, Environmental Learning Center and more will be present. Meet local organizations, hear issues and make your voice heard.

Water/Ways will be open for guests until Nov. 13 with events scheduled until Nov. 16. The exhibit will be open in conjunction with We Are Water and How's the Water, which will continue through Nov. 13 as well.

The local exhibit Downstream Stories will stay on display as the new permanent exhibit at the Goodhue County Historical Society.