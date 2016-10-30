Rock opera 'Tommy' gets bluegrass twist

How much: $13-$25

More info: 651-388-8700

Audiences across the country are discovering and rediscovering the rock opera "Tommy," thanks to an inventive bluegrass group known as the Hillbenders.

The Missouri-based band will perform "Tommy: A Bluegrass Opry" — their version of the rock classic by The Who — at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 5 at the Sheldon Theatre.

"Unforgettable rock 'n' roll tunes like "Pinball Wizard," "See Me, Feel Me" and "Acid Queen" are all reimagined with banjo, dobro, mandolin, bass and guitar, defying every notion you have about both classic rock and bluegrass," according to Sheldon spokesmen.

They called the result "a perfect mix of virtuoso musicianship and rock star vocals."

The Hillbenders version of "Tommy" is more than just a bluegrass cover of a rock album, however.

"It's a very different approach," according to Nolan Lawrence, lead vocalist and mandolin player.

"The way we come at it, we're trying to reproduce the original music with bluegrass instruments," he explained. "It's more like a rock 'n' roll show with acoustic instruments."

And, Lawrence noted, the "bluegrass opry" has been endorsed by guitarist Pete Townsend, who composed "Tommy" for The Who. First released in May 1969, it tells the story of a boy who is deaf, mute and blind, including his experiences with life and family.

Many writers view it as an important and influential album in the history of rock music. "Tommy" has been developed into other media as well, including opera, orchestra and Broadway versions, plus a film starring Daltrey.

The original was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame, and "Rolling Stone Magazine" ranked it number 96 on the list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. Twenty million copies have been sold.

The full-length bluegrass tribute was conceived and produced by South by Southwest co-founder and musician/producer Louis Jay Meyers. For years he looked for the right band to bring a new perspective, yet pay total respect to the creators — until he found the Hillbenders.

"The Hillbenders are one of the few bluegrass groups that recognize their ability to bridge the gap" and defy any "hillbilly stigma," Sheldon spokesmen said.

"We wanted to pair bluegrass with the other music we grew up with — rock 'n' roll," Lawrence said.

That perspective makes it a good fit for the Sheldon, according to Executive Director Bonnie Schock.

"The Sheldon is always interested in artistic intersections — those spaces where tradition and innovation converge to bring new relevance to classic material," she said. "In a way that is what our historic building, which is still thriving after 112 years, stands for."

The Hillbenders have been touring the show "incessantly" since June 2015. It's been to Australia and Europe and will be traveling all over the United States.

"A number of people who come to see it are absolutely blown away by how different it is," Lawrence said. At the same time, others stop and thank band members for helping to bring back memories of their youth.

A new fan base has evolved, including young people. "Some don't know what to think of it," Lawrence said. "Some eat it up."

Bluegrass music fans also are discovering the classic, he said.

"It's very much a rock show," Lawrence pointed out — and it's interactive, with audiences on their feet, clapping their hands, singing along and stomping.

