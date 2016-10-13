American Queen passenger of note back onboard

Tom Rastorfer of Branson, Mo., (left) and Greg Beckwith of Red Wing talk shop on the deck of the American Queen Monday morning. Beckwith and his wife joined the professional trombonist for a meal on the riverboat when it docked in Red Wing earlier in the month. (Photo by Samantha Bengs)

Tom Rastorfer warms up his repaired trombone in the Grand Saloon theatre on the American Queen riverboat. The repairs took two weeks. (Photo by Samantha Bengs)

Summer through autumn, the American Queen riverboat becomes a frequent guest to Levee Park. Billed as the largest steamboat ever built, the American Queen plies the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Minneapolis. On board the impressive riverboat stands the two-deck tall Grand Saloon. The theatre was built to resemble small town opera houses of the 19th century, according to American Queen Steamboat Company information. Features within the theatre are modeled after the historic Ford’s Theater in Washington D.C.

For Tom Rastorfer, of Branson, Mo., the ornate theater serves as his workspace. A professional trombonist, Rastorfer is a member of the riverboat’s six-piece orchestra. The musicians play two shows each evening. The genres of music include Broadway hits, jazz, blues, ragtime, bluegrass, country and rock n’ roll, Rastorfer said.

During his latest month-long shift on the Mississippi River, Rastorfer’s custom trombone needed repair. To keep the instrument playable, Rastorfer improvised. “It had been broken for some time,” he said. “I had taped around the problem.”

With nearly 40 years of playing experience, Rastorfer said he had worked some musicians with connections to the band instrument repair program at the Minnesota State College Southeast campus in Red Wing.

“Most horn players know about Red Wing in one way or another,” he said. “You hear about the school and it sticks with you.”

As the American Queen approached Red Wing during a cruise this September, Rastorfer called the school and spoke with John Huth and Greg Beckwith, two of the brass instrument repair instructors.

“I happened to bring two horns with me this trip, so I could handle leaving one with Greg for a few weeks,” Rastorfer said.

While the American Queen was docked in Red Wing, Beckwith and Rastorfer arranged to meet and look at the trombone.

“Tom showed us the cross brace that needed work,” Beckwith said. “It was barely holding on.”

Rastorfer headed downriver as Beckwith and students got to work.

“We took an existing part and adapted it to what he had,” Beckwith said. Beckwith explained that the angled gooseneck of a trombone can create some difficulties. “We had to change the design a little to make the brace fit,” he said. “We were able to sneak it in there.”

This Monday, the American Queen and Rastorfer returned to Red Wing. As Beckwith delivered the fixed instrument, Rastorfer took to the Grand Saloon stage to blow some air through the brass horn. The instrument and its owner were pleased with the work.

“It was so easy to connect with the school,” Rastorfer said. “I knew they would have the patience, equipment and knowledge to get the job done.”

Rastorfer said this exchange will further enhance his affinity for the northernmost stop of the Mississippi River trips. An avid Vikings fan, Rastorfer tries to catch football games at Andy’s Bar if time allows.

“My mom’s parents are from the Minneapolis area. I always appreciate this time in Minnesota,” Rastorfer said. “I never met her, but my great-grandmother was an organist at the Episcopal Church in Cannon Falls for many years.”

Stemming from both his family parallels and the work of Beckwith and students, Rastorfer said Red Wing will continue to be a favorite stop.

“I love this city,” he said. “We’ll be back when it warms up.”