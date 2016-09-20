Sheldon fall preview: Sounds and traditions will enlighten

Grammy-Award winning singer-songwriter Marc Cohn will perform 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Sheldon Theatre. He is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his platinum-selling debut album featuring the hit song “Walking in Memphis” with a special commemorative tour.

The change of seasons will usher in the first half of the Sheldon Theatre’s 2016-2017 season Sept. 24. The entertainment lineup will mark the inaugural programming schedule curated by new Executive Director, Bonnie Schock.

“We created a new approach to programming to have something for everyone, so that this space is welcoming to every age.” Schock said.

Schock and staff created six distinctive series, designed to fulfill a different performance craving, she said.

“Everyone has different ways of how they engage with performing arts,” Schock said. “Some people come because they are interested in learning something new about a new culture, some people come because they are excited to experience something completely outside of their comfort zone, while other people come for tradition — they come for a familiar story, for something that warms their heart. Others are coming specifically for social reasons.”

The six live performing arts series are: Traditions, Great Sounds, Enlighten, Family and Youth, Holiday and Homegrown.

“The Sheldon and its board of directors are deeply committed to our mission of showcasing the best in arts and entertainment for the enjoyment, education and enlightenment of the community and its visitors,” Schock said.

For more information and tickets, visit www.sheldontheatre.org.

Great Sounds

Saturday, Sept. 24, at 7:30 p.m. — Grammy-Award winning singer-songwriter Marc Cohn celebrates the 25th anniversary of his platinum-selling debut album featuring the hit song “Walking in Memphis” with a special commemorative tour. Cohn is performing the debut record in its entirety from start to finish, and the show will feature photographs and video from Cohn’s personal archives, allowing fans to also see some of the people and places that populate the songs. Cohn has solidified his place as one of this generation’s most compelling singer/songwriters, combining the precision of a brilliant tunesmith with the passion of a great soul man, as he distills universal truth out of his often romantic, drawn-from-life tales.