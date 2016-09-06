Artists and poets invited to submit work

“The Huddle” by Art Kenyon of Red Wing is representative of the works created for exhibits at Crossings.

ZUMBROTA — Crossings is accepting work for three different group exhibits taking place in December, January and April. Fiber artists and jewelry makers, visual artists and poets are invited to take part in one or more of the shows.

“Fabrications” is an annual show that takes place throughout December. This exhibit is open to all fiber and jewelry artists. Fiber arts may include batik, surface design, felting, quilting, rug hooking, spinning, weaving, knitting, fiber sculpture, handcrafted paper and note cards, and needlework. Jewelry arts may include fiber, beading, stone, metal, paper and multimedia.

Artists have until Nov. 7 to submit three to five pieces, along with an entry form and $15 entry fee.

For “50 under 100 Under 100,” Crossings invites artists to create wall art that is smaller than 100 square inches total, to be priced under $100. Fifty works will be chosen for the exhibit. This is a chance for artists of all levels to have fun, stretch their creativity and make something different, as well as an opportunity for art lovers of all economic strata to buy original art. The entry fee is $10, and each artist can submit images of up to three works. Deadline is Dec. 5. The exhibit will show Jan. 2-Feb. 11, 2017.

In celebration of National Poetry Month in April, Crossings continues its annual Poet Artist Collaboration exhibit. Poetry is submitted and selected, and selected artists then create work inspired by a poem. Poems and artwork hang together in the gallery from March 27-May 4, 2017. The exhibit culminates in a reception and poetry reading with artwork displayed on a large screen, and participants are able to purchase chapbooks with each poem and artwork pair included.

Poets may submit up to three poems with an entry form and $5 entry fee; artists submit an entry form and $15 entry fee, along with samples representing their current works. Entry deadline for poets and artists is Jan. 11, 2017.

Full details on all calls for art, poetry and entry forms are available at www.crossingsatcarnegie.com. For more information, call 507-732-7616 or stop in to 320 East Ave., Zumbrota.