Jessi Woken, a writer and cartoonist who works at the Red Wing Innovation Incubator space, said she hopes that attending Work of Art workshops will sharpen her business skills. (photo by Ruth Nerhaugen)

One of the first to sign up for Red Wing Work of Art was Jessi Woken, a writer, cartoonist and illustrator who lives in Cannon Falls but comes to Red Wing a few times each week to work out of the Red Wing Innovation Incubator’s downtown space.

Woken is a ghost writer who hires out to do biographies, articles and other projects under the guise of Mountain Owl Ink.

As a visual artist, she creates a weekly strip cartoon titled “Le Mieux,” about an artist cat who thinks he’s French. “Le Mieux” has been appearing in the Cannon Falls Beacon weekly newspaper since spring, and he has his own Facebook page.

The incubator space, located above Corner Drug at 308 Bush St., includes a large open room with desks, chairs and Internet that is shared by several “tenants.” There also is a separate gathering space for meetings and other group events.

Woken said the incubator space enables her to separate her startup business from her home life and to work with fewer distractions.

And, she added, it enables her to collaborate and expand her network — “to meet people who sort of think like me and bounce ideas off them.”

She is especially interested in the marketing, social media and legalities workshops at Red Wing Work of Art.

“For the most part I feel like I’m doing OK, but I could do better,” she said. When she is busy writing and editing, “I lose sight of what the business is supposed to be. …

“If an artist is serious about their craft, they need to learn the business,” Woken added.

The Red Wing Innovation Incubator started out in 2010 as a pilot project of Downtown Main Street. The initial focus was on helping startup businesses including Red Wing Brewery.

In 2012 the group began narrowing its focus to entrepreneurs in the “creative economy,” RWii team leader John Becker said. Among early clients was Flyway Film Festival, which now has a strong Red Wing presence.

In its newest ventures, the innovation incubator team seeks to help individual artists plan, launch and run successful artistic businesses.